MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price boosted by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 26.21% from the company’s previous close.

MGM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.82.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,792,594. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 69.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,263,000 after buying an additional 1,704,017 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $20,843,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $20,183,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

