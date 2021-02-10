MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Issues Earnings Results

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.47. 12,584,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,940,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $36.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.82.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

