Michael H. Carrel Sells 50,000 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $3,075,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,588. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $62.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AtriCure by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 1,285.9% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

