Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Down 8.6%

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) shares traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.57. 2,398,755 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 1,014,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 706,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 401,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 39,275 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

