Microgen (LON:MCGN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Microgen plc (LON:MCGN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $367.50. Microgen shares last traded at $367.50, with a volume of 26,257 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22. The stock has a market cap of £224.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 367.50.

About Microgen (LON:MCGN)

Microgen plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software segment provides a suite of specialized finance management software applications for banking, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications customers.

