MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 23.4%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price traded down 23.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $950.36 and last traded at $974.48. 2,280,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,223,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,272.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.17.

The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,120.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.88.

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $15,479,100.00. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 11,250 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,995,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,350 shares of company stock worth $40,766,781. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 68.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 35.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at $137,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

