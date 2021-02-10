Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,116. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.80. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12). Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Equities analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Michael C. Voinovich purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $27,230.00. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

