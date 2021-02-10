Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Trading Up 9.3%

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s stock price was up 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 1,960,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 958,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

MLND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Millendo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

The company has a market cap of $51.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

