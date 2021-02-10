Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV) Shares Gap Down to $0.52

Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.48. Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 4,317 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 55.88, a quick ratio of 43.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$30.51 million and a P/E ratio of -30.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.53.

Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Minco Silver Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project; and the Changkeng Gold project located southwest of Guangzhou, China. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

