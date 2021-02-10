Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Stock Price Up 3%

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON)’s share price rose 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 102.24 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.36). Approximately 5,978 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 4,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.32).

The firm has a market cap of £220.14 million and a P/E ratio of 17.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03.

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products worldwide. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

