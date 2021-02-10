MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Trading 12.2% Higher

Shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) traded up 12.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.75. 1,944,957 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 847% from the average session volume of 205,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 63.69% and a negative return on equity of 70.31%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIND. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 92,411 shares during the period. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIND Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIND)

MIND Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.