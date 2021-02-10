MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Trading 12.2% Higher

Shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) traded up 12.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.75. 1,944,957 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 847% from the average session volume of 205,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 63.69% and a negative return on equity of 70.31%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter.
MIND Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIND)
MIND Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing.
Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.