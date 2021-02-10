Minereum Hits 24-Hour Volume of $144,936.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Minereum has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $144,936.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Minereum has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00060290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $516.99 or 0.01155393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.31 or 0.05601181 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00020025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00045128 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00032607 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,357,597 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

