Minoan Group Plc (MIN.L) (LON:MIN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.17

Minoan Group Plc (MIN.L) (LON:MIN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as low as $0.97. Minoan Group Plc (MIN.L) shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 399,018 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.12 million and a P/E ratio of -2.59.

Minoan Group Plc (MIN.L) Company Profile (LON:MIN)

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, creation, development, and management of luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Minoan Group Plc (MIN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minoan Group Plc (MIN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.