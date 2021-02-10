MintCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 91.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. One MintCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $75.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00045922 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000155 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

