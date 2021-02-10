Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Hits $369.59 on Major Exchanges (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and $10,779.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be purchased for $369.59 or 0.00828153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00056253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00283136 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00114188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00077720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00085396 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00202869 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 17,095 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

