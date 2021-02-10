Mirrored Netflix Price Hits $607.88 on Exchanges (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $57,779.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for $607.88 or 0.01364178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00051435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00286881 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00121728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00072328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00090100 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00202953 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 10,555 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

Mirrored Netflix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.