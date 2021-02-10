Mirrored ProShares VIX Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.59 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be purchased for about $14.86 or 0.00033153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $5.59 million and $518,640.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00271348 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 74.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00124196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00072484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00088116 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00202729 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 375,995 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

