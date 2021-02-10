Mirrored Tesla Price Down 8.1% This Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $267,038.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be bought for about $889.66 or 0.01971042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00051719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.64 or 0.00282779 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 84.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00128482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00073834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00087011 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00063910 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 7,349 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

Mirrored Tesla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

