Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,406,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.00. 53,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,419. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $128.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

