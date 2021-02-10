Mirsky Financial Management CORP. Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock remained flat at $$50.82 on Wednesday. 709,942 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.