Mithril Market Cap Reaches $17.13 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, Mithril has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $17.13 million and $9.99 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00012665 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.38 or 0.00701872 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

