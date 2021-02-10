MKM Partners Boosts Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$55.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target boosted by research analysts at MKM Partners from C$28.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark set a C$35.00 price target on Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$20.20 to C$27.78 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.83.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up C$2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$65.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,849,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,586. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.93. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$12.96 and a 52 week high of C$71.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

In other Canopy Growth news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 1,010 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$31,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,685. Also, Senior Officer Phillip Shaer sold 36,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.03, for a total transaction of C$1,137,777.01.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

