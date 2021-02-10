MKS Instruments, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.

MKS Instruments has increased its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MKS Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $3.90 on Wednesday, reaching $151.82. 557,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,126. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.46. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $192.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

