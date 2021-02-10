MktCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,143.00 (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. One MktCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MktCoin has a market cap of $104,910.92 and approximately $2,143.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MktCoin has traded 193.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MktCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00056253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00283136 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00114188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00077720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00085396 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00202869 BTC.

MktCoin Coin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. The official website for MktCoin is mktcoin.org

MktCoin Coin Trading

MktCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MktCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MktCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MktCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MktCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MktCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.