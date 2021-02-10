Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.23. Mobile Streams shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 26,996,528 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £2.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.25.

About Mobile Streams (LON:MOS)

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. The company distributes licensed mobile phone content through mobile operators, as well as through the internet. It also provides consulting and technical services.

