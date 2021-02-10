Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Model N (NYSE:MODN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

MODN traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.82. 864,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,871. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. Model N has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MODN shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $320,375.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $125,156.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,914.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,881 shares of company stock worth $1,290,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

