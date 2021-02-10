Model N Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 666 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,181% compared to the average daily volume of 52 call options.

In other news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $115,526.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $320,375.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,745.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,010 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,671 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,196,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 1,420.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 193,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 180,826 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 114,730 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 84,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MODN opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. Model N has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MODN. BTIG Research raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.