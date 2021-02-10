Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

MC traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $54.80. 411,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,653. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.