Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) Trading Down 19.3%

Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) traded down 19.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.61 and last traded at C$10.63. 642,807 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 465,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) from C$4.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$477.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.98.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

