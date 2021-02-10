Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) rose 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 6,989,965 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,373,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. Sell-side analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 57,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

