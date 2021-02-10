Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.50-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.88. Molina Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 12.50-13.00 EPS.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,273. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $246.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.49 and a 200-day moving average of $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.07.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

