Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.99 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 12.50-13.00 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.50-13.00 EPS.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.20. 466,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,273. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.00.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MOH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.