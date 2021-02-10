MonaCoin (MONA) Market Capitalization Achieves $145.63 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00004905 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $145.63 million and $60.00 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,168.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.71 or 0.03862670 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.92 or 0.00400546 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.84 or 0.01093328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.94 or 0.00467009 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.14 or 0.00387753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.32 or 0.00255309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00023009 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.