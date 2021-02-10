Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI)’s stock price dropped 12.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 797,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 482,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59.

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Monaker Group had a negative return on equity of 165.93% and a negative net margin of 4,094.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monaker Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Monaker Group by 87.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Monaker Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monaker Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Monaker Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKGI)

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

