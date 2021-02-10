MonetaryUnit (MUE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13,138.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $13,138.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 40.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 213,633,488 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

