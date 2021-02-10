MonetaryUnit Price Tops $0.0085 on Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $11,501.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011409 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001247 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001888 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00169411 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 213,685,183 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.