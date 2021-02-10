MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Trading Down 6.9%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $9.02. 5,520,247 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 4,153,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGI. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $654.11 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 484.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

