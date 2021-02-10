MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Sets New 52-Week High at $426.86

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $426.86 and last traded at $423.78, with a volume of 3781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $405.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.86 and a 200-day moving average of $276.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,707.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,540,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock worth $58,247,246. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in MongoDB by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

