Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Position Lessened by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,293 shares during the quarter. Monmouth Real Estate Investment comprises approximately 2.0% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,558,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,391,000 after acquiring an additional 171,518 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,833,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 113,744 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 51.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 314,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 106,504 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. National Securities assumed coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,556. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.