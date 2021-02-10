Morgan Stanley Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $197.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. 140166 boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $203.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1,181.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $2,063,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 160.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

