Morgan Stanley Raises Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $94.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RPD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of RPD opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average of $71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $327,929.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,464,120.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock worth $5,142,525 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 53,571.4% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 75.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 84.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

