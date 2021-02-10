MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Shares Down 7.6%

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) traded down 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $4.03. 781,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 372,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

