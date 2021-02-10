MotaCoin (MOTA) Market Cap Reaches $145,789.52

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. MotaCoin has a market capitalization of $145,789.52 and approximately $2,463.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded up 257.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MotaCoin alerts:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin Coin Profile

MotaCoin (MOTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net

MotaCoin Coin Trading

MotaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MotaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MotaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.