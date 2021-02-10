Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Shares of MPAA stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.57. 821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,677. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $429.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

