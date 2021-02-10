Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Lifted by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 1.9% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.17% of Motorola Solutions worth $49,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,402 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 252.6% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 94.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,623 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $149,046,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $69,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.93. 2,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,475. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.84. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on MSI shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

