Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) Stock Price Up 1%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 44,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

In other Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II news, major shareholder Mountain Crest Capital Llc bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,740,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCADU)

There is no company description available for Mountain Crest Acquisition II Corp.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.