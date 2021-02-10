Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II’s (OTCMKTS:MCADU) Quiet Period Will End on February 17th

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II’s (OTCMKTS:MCADU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, February 17th. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

In other news, major shareholder Mountain Crest Capital Llc bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,574,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,740,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

There is no company description available for Mountain Crest Acquisition II Corp.

