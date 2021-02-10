Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAC) and Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Head-To-Head Review

Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAC) and Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mountain Crest Acquisition and Party City Holdco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Crest Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Party City Holdco $2.35 billion 0.37 -$532.49 million $0.45 17.62

Mountain Crest Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Party City Holdco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of Mountain Crest Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Party City Holdco shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Party City Holdco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Crest Acquisition and Party City Holdco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Crest Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Party City Holdco -36.23% -23.69% -0.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mountain Crest Acquisition and Party City Holdco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Crest Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Party City Holdco 0 3 1 0 2.25

Party City Holdco has a consensus target price of $3.47, suggesting a potential downside of 56.28%. Given Party City Holdco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Party City Holdco is more favorable than Mountain Crest Acquisition.

Summary

Party City Holdco beats Mountain Crest Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a pleasure and leisure company. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery. As of August 8, 2019, the company operated approximately 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including franchise stores throughout North America under the Party City and Halloween City names, as well as e-commerce Websites principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. Party City Holdco Inc. offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores. It was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Elmsford, New York.

