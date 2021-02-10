MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.80.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $269.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.89.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

