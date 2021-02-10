MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 34.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $288.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.57. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $299.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

In other news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at $215,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 607,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,779,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,613 shares of company stock worth $59,781,478 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

